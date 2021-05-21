Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$38.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRMLF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $25.50.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

