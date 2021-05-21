Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TOU. TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.59.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$28.73 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$29.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,130.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,778,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$216,188,517.85. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

