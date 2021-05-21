Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 36,112 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 780% compared to the typical volume of 4,103 call options.

NASDAQ BBIG opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45. Vinco Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.