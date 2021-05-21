Traders Purchase Large Volume of Inovalon Call Options (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,522 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,262% compared to the typical volume of 479 call options.

Shares of INOV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.61. 26,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,284. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.