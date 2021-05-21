Tranche Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $289,752.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $14.44 million and approximately $289,752.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.00996205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00096263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.25 or 0.08232344 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

SLICE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

