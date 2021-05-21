Trellis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

