Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TGI opened at $15.13 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGI. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Triumph Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

