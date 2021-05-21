Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.23.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.