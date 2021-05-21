Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Tronox stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,637. Tronox has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,901 shares of company stock worth $1,964,852. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Tronox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tronox by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

