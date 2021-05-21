True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and set a C$6.75 target price (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian cut True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

True North Commercial REIT stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.37. 60,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,537. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.24 and a 52-week high of C$7.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$651.14 million and a P/E ratio of 20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.74%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

