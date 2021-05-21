Truegame (TGAME) Trading 53.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $99,038.26 and $4,253.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 53.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00069841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.03 or 0.01018958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00098636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.00 or 0.09145504 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

