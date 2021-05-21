Truist Securities Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $290.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.27.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $212.90. The stock had a trading volume of 146,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,451,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.13 and its 200 day moving average is $246.57. The company has a market cap of $576.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $196.70 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

