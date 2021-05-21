TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Tops $1.42

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 55.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $125.76 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00003953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00067454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.21 or 0.00963378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00096865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.74 or 0.08692085 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,261,740 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

