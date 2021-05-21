Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.30.

Shares of CVE opened at C$9.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.02 billion and a PE ratio of -34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.77.

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

