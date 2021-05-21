TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $36.34 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

