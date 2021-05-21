Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-$81 million.

Shares of TUYA stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 818,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64. Tuya has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TUYA. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

Comments


