Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $420.00 at Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.17.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $320.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of -111.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio has a one year low of $177.13 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,804 shares of company stock worth $46,499,007. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,871,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

