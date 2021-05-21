Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,470 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $122.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $513,427.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

