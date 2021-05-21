Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $38.08 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

