Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 187,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $38.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

