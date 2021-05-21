Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.