Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th.
In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $83,272.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,072,103.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TWST traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,866. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.32.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
