Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $83,272.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,072,103.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWST traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,866. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.32.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.