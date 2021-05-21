Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.75.

TSN stock opened at $80.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

