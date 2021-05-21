Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.75.

TSN stock opened at $80.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?

Analyst Recommendations for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit