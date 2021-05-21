U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.28. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

USB opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after buying an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

