Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.