UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alstom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $5.32 on Monday. Alstom has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

