UBS Group Reiterates GBX 8,300 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,746.67 ($101.21).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,432.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,915.34. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.23%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

