UBS Group Upgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $125.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.83.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $116.26 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

