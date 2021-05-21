Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Price Down 4%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares fell 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.61. 28,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,076,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 139,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

