Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Acquires C$19,000.00 in Stock

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Norman Tremblay purchased 100,000 shares of Unigold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,434,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,032,553.86.

Shares of CVE:UGD opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$23.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.37. Unigold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Get Unigold alerts:

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unigold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Neita property covering an area of 22,616 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.