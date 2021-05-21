UniLayer (LAYER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.69 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. UniLayer has a total market cap of $22.69 million and $3.34 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00071625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $438.28 or 0.01070476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00058110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,872.57 or 0.09458530 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

