Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Down 12.2%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR)’s stock price dropped 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Get Uniroyal Global Engineered Products alerts:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.