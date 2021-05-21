United Malt Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:UMG)

United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.