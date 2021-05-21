United Maritime Capital LLC Buys 117 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 444.9% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 871 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,729,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $501.45. The company had a trading volume of 49,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $519.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.32. The company has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

