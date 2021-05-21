United Maritime Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

United Maritime Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 116,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 36,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 29,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 299,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,848,771. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $251.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

