United Maritime Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WKHS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2,940.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

WKHS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 51,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,785,750. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

