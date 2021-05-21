United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,309 shares of company stock worth $8,189,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $36.42 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

