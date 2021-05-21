United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS opened at $213.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.38 and its 200-day moving average is $171.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

