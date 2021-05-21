United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $29.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 904.6% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

