Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ UEIC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.20. 49,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,508. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $246,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $218,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after buying an additional 101,535 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 653,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after buying an additional 73,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,553.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after buying an additional 410,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.