Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $14.13 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.