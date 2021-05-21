Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

