Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit