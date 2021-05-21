US Bancorp DE Has $438,000 Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

SQM stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

