US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FinVolution Group by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 87,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FinVolution Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.99.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $283.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th.

FINV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.