US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock worth $1,829,654. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $56.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.