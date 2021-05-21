US Bancorp DE Sells 3,473 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortis were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

