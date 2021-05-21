US Bancorp DE Sells 3,500 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 158,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 266.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 78,315 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $14.29 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27.

