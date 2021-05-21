US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,330 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,376,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 373,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

