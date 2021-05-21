US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on USFD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $37.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,723 shares of company stock worth $5,538,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,820,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

