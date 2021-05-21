USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 81,920.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSU opened at $295.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $140.01 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.01. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

